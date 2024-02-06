Force Gurkha off-roader gets an electrified version in Europe as MW Spartan 2.0

Czech-based electric vehicle maker MW Motors has revealed the new Spartan 2.0 electric off-roader for the European market. Indian readers ]will find the Sparatan 2.0 all too familiar resembling the Force Gurkha off-roader. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this is the Force Gurkha that has been converted into an electric off-roader by MW Motors. The Czech firm is sourcing components from India’s Force Motors while using its powertrain to convert the diesel off-roader into an electric one.

The MW Spartan 2.0 carries over critical components from the Force Gurkha. The ladder-on-frame chassis, suspension setup, bodyshell and interior layout remain the same. The Force badge is replaced by MW’s logo, which in turn is reminiscent of the iconic VW logo from Volkswagen. The round headlamps LED DRLs, bumpers and fog lights have been carried without change, while the snorkel has been removed from the electric model.

The MW Spartan 2.0 EV retains the bodyshell from the Gurkha minus the snorkel and rear seats

MW Motors is sourcing the battery from a Chinese supplier, while the motor and BMS are said to be developed in-house. The Spartan 2.0 uses a single electric motor tuned for 175.5 bhp and 1,075 Nm of peak torque, paired with a transfer case that brings manually selectable two-wheel and four-wheel drive. It also gets low and high ranges. The off-roader comes equipped with manually locking differentials at the front and rear and Hill Descent Control. Suspension duties are performed by coil springs and an anti-roll bar at the front and rear.

Furthermore, the MW Spartan 2.0 gets an approach angle of 38 degrees, a breakover angle of 25 degrees and a departure angle of 35 degrees. The kerb weight stands at 2,350 kg and a load capacity of 1,025 kg. The towing capacity stands at 3,000 kg.

The MW Spartan 2.0 EV gets manually selectable two- and four-wheel drive as well as locking differentials at the front and rear

The Spartan 2.0 comes equipped with a 57.4 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 240 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 20-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a 90 kW charger. It also gets vehicle-to-load functionality up to 230 volts that can power up a small camp, tools and more.

This is MW Motors’ second iteration of the Spartan. The original version was based on the UAZ Hunter, a civilian off-roader based on a Russian 4x4 built for military applications. The Gurkha, in contrast, is much more modern inside and out. MW Motors will be retailing the Spartan 2.0 as a commercial vehicle in Europe, which means it won’t get rear seats but a much larger cargo room instead.

The MW Spartan 2.0 EV get a digital instrument console that looks nicer than the analogue one on the Gurkha, one of the few changes to the interior

Force Motors is investing ₹2,000 crore over the next four years for developing electric vehicles, alongside new internal combustion engines. The EV tech will also be used to develop electric vans, while an electric Gurkha is on the cards as well. It’s unclear if Force plans to bring the Spartan or MW’s tech to India with its own electrified Gurkha.

