Citroen eC3 new variant launched at starting price of 13.19 lakh

French auto giant Citroen has launched a new variant of its only electric car in India - the eC3. The electric hatchback now gets the Shine variant, adding to the two other variants on offer - Live and Feel. Citroen eC3 Shine variant is offered in three different packs. Besides the basic variant, the carmaker is also offering the EV with Shine Vibe Pack as well as Vibe Pack with dual-tone colour theme. The Shine variant now sits on the top of all the eC3 variants. The price of eC3 Shine variants starts from ₹13.19 lakh and goes up to ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen eC3 Shine variant is being offered with several new features which include the likes of electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear parking camera, 15-inch diamond-cut alloys, front and rear skid plates, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This variant of the electric hatchback will also come equipped with MyCitroen Connect app, offering 35 smart connectivity features.

Citroen had launched the eC3 in India last year at a starting price of ₹11.61 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered only in Live and Feel variants, the price of the electric vehicle earlier topped out at ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Tata Tiago EV as well as some of the variants of the newly-launched Tata Punch EV. Speaking on the launch of the new Shine variant, Aditya Jairaj, CEO and Managing Director at Stellantis India, said, "Expanding upon the triumph of last year's eC3 launch, this latest Shine variant epitomizes our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional value in electric vehicles tailored to the ever-evolving needs of our customers. With innovation, comfort, and sustainability deeply embedded in its DNA, the eC3 Shine promises to redefine the driving experience, setting a new standard for excellence."

Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack. The electric vehicle comes with a ARAI certified range of 320 kms. The electric motor that churns out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph. It supports DC fast charging too, enabling the EV to recharge between 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

