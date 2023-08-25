HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Buying An Electric Car? These Are The Challenges You May Face

Buying an electric car? These are the challenges you may face

Electric vehicles are gradually taking over the global automobile industry. With the rising focus on cleaner powertrain technology, electric vehicles are facing incremental growth in demand and production across the world. Many internal combustion engine-powered car owners have been showing interest in buying electric vehicles. There are several reasons playing key roles behind this trend: high cost of petrol and diesel, lower overall cost of ownership for electric vehicles, increased awareness about vehicular emissions impact on the environment etc.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Electric cars offer significantly lower overall cost of ownership compared to their ICE counterparts, but there are some challenges too that bother the EV owners. (AP)
Electric cars offer significantly lower overall cost of ownership compared to their ICE counterparts, but there are some challenges too that bother the EV owners.

While electric vehicles certainly offer a wide range of advantages over their ICE counterparts, there are some challenges as well. Here are some of the key challenges an electric car owner can face.

Also Read : How to ensure safety while charging an electric vehicle

Charging time and infrastructure

Charging time and infrastructure is one of the major concerns for electric car owners. An electric car takes a significantly longer time to be fully charged compared to what a petrol or diesel vehicle takes to be fully refuelled. While full tank refuelling an internal combustion engine-powered car takes hardly a minute, charging the battery of an electric car to 100 per cent takes about eight hours. Charging infrastructure is another concern for EV owners. While many electric car owners opt for home charging using the standard AC chargers, recharging the battery on roads as and when required is a major worry for them, as the number of charging infrastructure, especially the fast chargers is really low across the country, compared to the fast-growing fleet of electric vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Range anxiety

Range anxiety is very much real for electric vehicle owners. While the gradual growth of EV charging infrastructure and improving range on offer from the electric vehicle manufacturers in their respective products are alleviating the worry to some extent, the majority of electric car owners are still bothered about this. Only the high-end luxury electric cars come promising a generous range on a single charge, while the lower range of battery-powered cars come with an average of 250 km true range, which too drops significantly depending on various factors like driving behaviour, weight the vehicle carries, road condition etc.

Safety concern

Electric vehicles are much safer than their ICE counterparts when it comes to vulnerability to fire incidents. However, the fire intensity in electric vehicles is extremely high compared to the intensity of flame in a petrol or diesel car. In several incidents reported around the world over the last few years, it has been seen that EVs can catch fire too. Electric powertrain being a new technology still has many grey areas that should be addressed.

High sticker price

Electric vehicles offer significantly lower overall cost of ownership compared to their ICE counterparts, but the initial cost of the EVs is significantly higher than the petrol or diesel models. This remains a financial challenge for many buyers.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 259 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.