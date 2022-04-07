Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18

Bounce Infinity has announced that it has started the production of the new Infinity E1 electric scooter in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. For the record, Bhiwadi is also home to several other EV manufacturing facilities including Okinawa. While the pricing of the scooter is already out, the deliveries are set of begin from April 18th, the EV startup shared in a recent press note.

Commenting on the occasion, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it."

(Also Read: Bounce Infinity partners with BattRE to provide battery swapping network)

Bounce Infinity's Bhiwadi facility employs over 200 people and has a current production capacity of over 2 lakh scooters annually. The EV maker also added that this facility will serve as ‘national manufacturing hub’. In addition to that, the company is also planning to set up another production facility in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 500,000 scooters.

The new E1 electric scooter from Bounce Infinity is the only battery-powered offering in the country to come with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Scooter with battery and charger. The company also claims that this ‘BaaS' option takes down the overall cost of the scooter significantly, precisely by 40% in this case.

The Bounce E1 e-scooter has been introduced in the market in a range of colour options including Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. It propels with an electric motor which juices up from a 2 kWh Battery (48V, IP67). Meanwhile, the EV maker is targeting 10 cities to set up a minimum of 300 Battery Swap Stations per city for its future opertaions.

First Published Date: