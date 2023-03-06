HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bill Gates Drives Mahindra Ev, Anand Mahindra Challenges Him To Drag Race

Bill Gates drives Mahindra EV, Anand Mahindra challenges him to drag race

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, had a taste of electric vehicles manufactured by Mahindra and Mahindra first hand during his ongoing India tour. The billionaire was seen driving an electric three-wheeler from the manufacturer in a video shared by Gates on social media recently. Video of Gates driving a Mahindra Treo was shared by Anand Mahindra, Group CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra, as well. He urged the billionaire to join him and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on a drag race between three-wheelers on his next India trip.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2023, 17:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video in which he is seen driving a Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler.
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video in which he is seen driving a Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler.
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video in which he is seen driving a Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler.
Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates shared a video in which he is seen driving a Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler.

Bill Gates shard the video on his Instagram channel where its appeared with the title ‘Gates Notes’. He appreciated Mahindra's electric three-wheeler as he said, "We're going to need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to get on the road to a zero-carbon emissions world." He also said that he is amazed by India's passion for inventions. The billionaire added, "I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry."

Reacting to Bill Gates' experience on the Mahindra Treo, Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter saying “So glad you found the time to check out the Treo." He also added, “Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, Sachin Tendulkar and me."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Mahindra Treo is one of the few electric commercial vehicles manufactured by the company for India, as well as global markets. The electric three-wheeler is priced between 2.92 to 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Treo is capable of churning out 8 kW of power and 42 Nm of peak torque. It offers a range of more than 130 kms on a single charge and claims to recharge within four hours. Mahindra says the Treo electric three-wheeler has a low running cost which is pegged at about 50 paise per km.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2023, 17:11 PM IST
TAGS: Anand Mahindra Bill Gates Electric vehicle EV Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city