Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at 44.95 lakh in presence of Shah Rukh Khan

The much-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been officially launched at ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's second electric offering in the country after the Kona Electric. It is also the brand's new flagship SUV.

Bookings for the Ioniq 5 began last month after India unveil for a token of ₹1 lakh. The deliveries will commence in a few days. The model is based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also underpins the Kia EV6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 builds on the Sensuous Sportiness design theme. The styling is a mix of modern and retro with sharp lines. You get Parametric Pixel LED headlamps and a clamshell bonnet, auto-flush door handles, parametric pixel LED taillights and active aero alloy wheels. The EV measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm. The Ioniq 5 will be available in three colours - Gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl.

The cabin gets an upmarket look with the Dark pebble grey colour scheme. Quality levels are top-notch with a healthy mix of sustainable and recycled materials utilised across the interior. You get eco-processed leather seat upholstery and soft-touch materials on the dashboard. The feature list comprises a 12.3-inch digital cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and more. The model also comes with V2L or Vehicle to Load technology that enables the Ioniq 5 to double up as a charger.

The model also gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, an Engine Parking Brake, all four disc brakes and more as part of the safety kit. It also gets Level 2 ADAS. The boot capacity stands at 571 litres with a front trunk also available.

The India-spec version draws power from the 72.6 kWh battery pack with a range of 631 km (ARAI Certified). The single PMS electric motor produces 214 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims the EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.

