Ather 450 Apex starts arriving at dealers. Deliveries begin in these states first

Ather Energy recently began rolling out the new 450 Apex from the assembly line and the brand’s flagship electric scooter is now arriving at the company’s dealerships across the country. The Ather 450 Apex is up on display at 50 dealerships from today onwards, February 23, 2024, and deliveries will begin in Bengaluru, Pune and Goa from the first week of March.

The Ather 450 Apex is up on display at 50 dealerships from today onwards and deliveries will begin in Bengaluru, Pune and Goa from the first week of M

The Ather 450 Apex is the pinnacle of performance based on the 450X platform and the electric scooter comes with upgrades to the performance and styling over the standard model. Visual changes include the new blue paint scheme with orange highlights including the chassis, which is visible through the transparent panels on the side. Ather has developed transparent panels that come with blue pigmentation to match the rest of the colour tone on the e-scooter.

Also Read : Ather 450 Apex first ride review: Predatory Behaviour.

The 450 Apex also gets upgrades to the PMS motor that now produces 7 kW (9.3 bhp), up from 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the 450X. The electric scooter also gets a new Warp+ mode with special graphics on the screen that makes the riding mode all the more special for users.

Ather has also introduced the new Magic Twist feature with the 450 Apex bringing regenerative braking with negative throttle input on the e-scooter. The feature impressed us during our test ride earlier this year, bringing more control over the throttle and minimising the use of the brake lever on the e-scooter. The feature has also helped improve the claimed range on the 450 Apex which now stands at 157 km on a single charge as against 150 km (claimed) on a single charge on the 450X, an improvement of 7 per cent.

Also Read : Ather 450 Apex electric production starts, is brand's flagship scooter.

Watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

The Ather 450 Apex is priced at ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) but do note that the model does not qualify for FAME II subsidy. Moreover, the 450 Apex could be marked as a model not meant for all EV buyers. Ardent fans of the brand would like to their hands on the 450 Apex that will be made in limited numbers until the end of this year.

First Published Date: