2024 Bajaj Chetak to be launched in India tomorrow: What to expect

Bajaj Auto recently dropped teasers for the 2024 Chetak Premium on its social media and the electric scooter is all set to be launched tomorrow, January 5. The new Bajaj Chetak Premium is expected to arrive with key feature additions that should keep the model more competitive in the e-scooter segment against the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Simple One and many such offerings. Here’s a look at what you can expect from the upcoming new Chetak.

Bajaj Auto has already teased the new 7-inch touchscreen digital console on the 2024 Chetak that is likely to be offered on the Premium variant. The entry-level Chetak Urbane will continue with the existing LCD console. The new unit will bring a host of new features including turn-by-turn navigation via the smartphone, call/SMS/music alerts, remote immobilisation and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The electric scooter is also expected to get bigger 21-litre under-seat storage.

Much like the recently launched Chetak Urbane Techpac, the upcoming Chetak Premium is also likely to get a 'Tecpac' trim bringing more features at a higher price

Visually, the 2024 Bajaj Chetak will remain identical to the outgoing model but expect subtle changes like the chrome bezels covered in matte black, as seen in the teaser images. The model though will retain most of the elements like the round LED headlamp with a DRL, sequential LED indicators, illuminated switchgear, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and more.

Leaked documents have suggested that the 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium variant will get a bump in performance and range. The top speed will go up to 73 kmph instead of 63 kmph on the Urbane, while the top-spec variant will now employ a 3.2 kWh battery pack promising a range of 126 km (IDC) on a single charge. The charging time is also expected to increase as a result of the bigger battery pack. At the moment, the e-scooter can be fully charged in four hours from 0-100 per cent. It does not get fast charging as an option.

More details on the 2024 Bajaj Chetak’s comprehensive upgrade will be revealed on January 5. Expect the model to get a price bump with all the changes involved and is now expected to start from ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

