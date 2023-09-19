Copyright © HT Media Limited
2023 Tata Nexon EV vs Hyundai Kona EV: Price and specification comparison

Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon EV last week at a price range of 14.74 lakh and 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of the facelifted iteration of the Nexon EV, the homegrown automaker has re-energised the competition in the electric SUV segment, where Mahindra, MG and Hyundai have their respective models. One of the key competitors against the Tata Nexon EV is the Hyundai Kona EV.

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Despite being in business for quite some years in India, the Hyundai Kona EV has not been able to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian electric car market, as the Tata Nexon EV has done. In fact, the Nexon EV has been instrumental for Tata Motors which currently holds more than 80 per cent of the Indian electric car market.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick

Watch: 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift and the Hyundai Kona EV.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Price

The 2023 Nexon EV facelift is available in two different powertrain options and six different trim options. It is priced between 14.74 lakh and 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona EV comes priced between 23.84 lakh and 24.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kona EV is available in two trim options: Electric Automatic Premium and Electric Automatic Premium dual-tone. Clearly, the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes significantly cheaper compared to the Hyundai Kona EV. Even the top-end trim of the Nexon EV is way cheaper than the base variant of the Hyundai Kona EV.

Watch: MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona: A face-off between India’s first electric SUVs

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Specification

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift, also christened as Nexon.ev is available in two powertrain variants: Mid Range and Long Range. The Mid Range comes drawing energy from a 30 kWh battery pack, while the Long Range gets a bigger and more powerful 40.5 kWh battery pack.

While the battery sizes remain the same as the pre-facelift model, they have been improved to squeeze more range for the electric compact SUV. The Mid Range variant offers up to 325 km range, while the Long Range model offers 465 km range on a full charge, which means they offer 12 km range more than before. Thanks to an all-new Gen2 electric motor powering the new Nexon EV facelift, the MR variant churns out 127 bhp peak power and 215 Nm torque, while the LR model pumps out 143 bhp peak power and 215 Nm maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Kona EV comes powered by a 39.2 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV churns out 134.14 bhp peak power and 395 Nm maximum torque. The Hyundai electric SUV promises a 452 km range on a single charge. This means the Hyundai Kona EV comes promising a higher range than the Nexon EV Mid Range model, but lower than the Long Range model.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 12:09 PM IST
