You can get up to 70% buyback on the new Toyota Hilux pickup. Here's how

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a host of special offers for the Hilux pickup truck for customers in the country. The Japanese auto giant is offering an assured buyback value of up to 70 per cent after three years or a low EMI option starting from ₹32,886 from the date of purchase. The special finance offers are available exclusively through Toyota Financial Services.

The second batch of bookings for the Toyota Hilux is currently underway in India and prices for the lifestyle utility vehicle recently saw a major revision. While the base variant witnessed a price cut of ₹3.60 lakh, the top variants became more expensive by up to ₹1.35 lakh. The Hilux range now starts at ₹30.40 lakh for the Standard Manual 4x4, while the High manual 4x4 is priced at ₹37.15 lakh. The top-spec High Automatic 4x4 is priced at ₹37.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Toyota Hilux first drive review: Brute beast that's forged for the wild

The prices are extremely steep for what the Toyota Hilux provides and the automaker seems aware of the same. The finance offers then aim to make the model more accessible to customers, especially those who would want to upgrade the model within a few years of purchase.

The Hilux is known to be one of the most reliable pickups globally and can take on any terrain with ease

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “With the recent announcement of the restart of Hilux bookings opening, we are once again overwhelmed with the good customer response. Owning the globally acclaimed Hilux has now become easy & more exciting with the best finance options of low EMI or 70 per cent assured buyback after three years from the date of purchase of Hilux. We strongly believe that this scheme will cater to our discerning customer preferences to own and experience the legendary Toyota Hilux with enhanced convenience, thereby giving them a complete peace of mind. For many of our loyal customers, this new offering will be a step up in their journey with Toyota and get to enjoy the quality, durability, and reliability which is associated with Toyota products."

The Toyota Hilux is known to be one of the most reliable pickups globally and is currently the most expensive one you can get in the Indian market. The model is only sold as a double-cab in India and packs a fair deal of comfort with a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, tyre angle monitor, front parking sensors, connected tech with the emergency call, remote check and vehicle security options.

Also Read : Toyota Hilux prices revised, base variant now more affordable by ₹3.6 lakh

Power comes from the 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 201 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque on the manual and 500 Nm on the automatic. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a torque converter with 4x4 standard. The pickup gets front and rear electronic differential locks as well. Toyota is offering a 3-year/100,000 km warranty as standard with the Hilux.

First Published Date: