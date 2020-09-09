World EV Day: Top five electric cars you can buy in India

The 'EV revolution' has started around the world and is also gaining momentim here in India thanks to new launches and supporting infrastructure either being planned, proposed or expanded. Major Indian automakers have either already either launched battery-powered cars or have started development of these 'green vehicles'. On the occasion of World EV Day, here's taking a look at some of the battery-powered cars you can buy.

Hyundai Kona Electric:

Hyundai Kona is the first battery powered car in the company's lineup in India. It stands in the price range of ₹23.85 lakh to ₹24.10 lakh. With a full range of 452 km on a single charge, the Kona Electric is one of longest-ranged electric cars in the country. It is one of the most preferred EVs and its popularity can be credited to the highly sophisticated technology which underpins the Kona Electric.

It features a 39.2 kWh capacity of battery which sends power across a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM). This motor develops 136 PS of maximum power and 40.27 kgm (394.9 Nm) of peak torque. It gets fast charging feature which juices up the SUV to 80% charge in 60 minutes. On the other hand it takes 6 hours to charge from 0 to 100% with a household wall charger.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has recently announced that it had placed orders for 100 Kona EVs from Hyundai for government use. (More details here)

Tata Nexon EV:

The Nexon EV is Tata Motor's first all-electric SUV which comes based on the Nexon SUV. It was introduced in the Indian market earlier this year, along with the facelifted Nexon. It sits in a price bracket of ₹13.99 lakh to ₹15.99 lakh. At the heart of the Nexon EV sits a 30.2 kWh battery pack, which is used to send power across to a 129 PS/245 Nm electric motor. The Nexon EV holds gets an ARAI certified range of 312 km on a single charge.

MG ZS EV:

The MG ZS EV stands in almost similar segment as the Hyundai Kona EV. Albeit, it has a slightly lower price range which starts from ₹19.88 lakh. It gets a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled IP67 rated battery which is teamed up with a permanent magnet synchronous motor pushing out 143 PS and 353 Nm.

Tata Tigor EV:

The Tigor EV was the Tata's first mass produced-battery powered vehicle. In the pilot stage it was made available only to the government officials, while in 2019, it was launched for private as well as commercial use. It currently ranges in between ₹9.54 lakh and ₹9.85 lakh. It has a 21.5 kWh battery pack which is coupled with an electric motor producing 40.7 PS of maximum power and 105 Nm peak torque.

Mahindra eKUV100 (upcoming):

Showcased originally at the Auto Expo 2018, the eKUV100 was expected to go on sale in India earlier this year, but the launch was delayed due to the pandemic. So while it is not a car you can buy at the time of filing this report, it is still included in this list because it is going to stand as one of the most affordable all-electric cars in the Indian market with an estimate price range of ₹8.25 lakh to ₹9.30 lakh, when launched. It will pack a15.9 kWh battery pack which develops 53 hp with 120 Nm of torque.

Notable mention: Mercedes EQC is all set to be launched. While like the e-KUV100, it is an upcoming offering, the launch is expected to open up a premium luxury segment in India for EVs.

(All prices are ex-showroom)