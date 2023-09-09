World EV Day: These are the most affordable electric cars in India

Published Sep 09, 2023

MG Comet: It is priced from 7.98 lakh, going up to 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is the brand's second electric offering in the country after ZS EV and also one of the smallest EVs around

Tata Tiago EV: It is priced from 8.69 lakh, going up to  12.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors offers the widest variety of electric cars in the personal mobility segment in India

Citroen e-C3: It is priced from 11.50 lakh, going up to 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is the first electric car from the French OEM in India and is based on the C3 hatchback

Tata Tigor EV: It is priced from 12.49 lakh, going up to 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The electric car has a claimed range of 315 kilometres

Tata Nexon EV: The outgoing version is priced from 14.49 lakh, going up to 20.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
A facelift version of the EV SUV has been revealed. New prices will be announced on September 14 
