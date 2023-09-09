World EV Day: These are the most affordable electric cars in India

MG Comet: It is priced from ₹7.98 lakh, going up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is the brand's second electric offering in the country after ZS EV and also one of the smallest EVs around
Tata Tiago EV: It is priced from ₹8.69 lakh, going up to ₹12.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Motors offers the widest variety of electric cars in the personal mobility segment in India
Citroen e-C3: It is priced from ₹11.50 lakh, going up to ₹12.43 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is the first electric car from the French OEM in India and is based on the C3 hatchback
Tata Tigor EV: It is priced from ₹12.49 lakh, going up to ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
The electric car has a claimed range of 315 kilometres
Tata Nexon EV: The outgoing version is priced from ₹14.49 lakh, going up to ₹20.04 lakh (ex-showroom)