Watch: Hyundai Verna scores a duck in Latin NCAP safety crash tests

Hyundai Verna, sold in the South American market as Hyundai Accent, has failed in the Latin NCAP safety crash tests and secured a zero-star rating recently. The base version of Hyundai Verna was put to the test and it had a driver-side airbag and ABS.

As part of the tests, the Verna was subjected to several crash tests and it was found that while there was adequate protection for the driver's chest in frontal collision, the front passenger had poor protection which resulted in zero points in this section of the tests.

The footwell area and bodyshell was rated as stable.

In the side impact, the head and chest showed marginal protection while abdomen showed adequate protection and pelvis good protection. In the whiplash, the protection for neck was marginal.

Image courtesy: Latin NCAP

The sedan also failed to impress in the child occupant protection test because it lacked child restraint systems.

But it is the lack of an airbag for the front passenger that is likely to be the biggest reason for its failings. Here, it is important to note that the Verna available in India gets dual airbags as standard. Also, it is likely that the unit put to the test by Latin NCAP was manufactured by the Hyundai facility in Mexico and that it is different from units coming out of the company's plant in Chennai.

Globally,however, the failings of the vehicle may not help Hyundai's image. This is because a number of its other models have had rather lacklustre outings during tests by Global NCAP.