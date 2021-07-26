This Volkswagen pick-up is re-worked to be a hardcore off-road demon

Volkswagen Amarok has been one of the oldest models from the German automaker. It has been in business since 2010 and is likely to transition to the next generation sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, Volkswagen Australia has teamed up with a local engineering company Walkinshaw to develop a special edition based on the Amarok.

This special edition model of the Volkswagen W580X pickup truck picks up the game where the W580S left off. While the W580S was an on-road focused pickup truck, the new W580X comes ready to perform off-roading duties.

Being a high-end special edition off-roader, the pickup gets a host of equipment onboard. It gets bi-xenon headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights. To make off-roading safer, the pickup gets additional underbody protection and an LED light bar as well. Among others include redesigned front grille, black bumpers and mirrors.

Inside the cabin, it gets dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rubber floor mats, tyre pressure monitoring system. The cabin comes with velour upholstery.

The special edition VW pickup truck gets an updated suspension lift kit ensuring additional ground clearance. It gets a snorkel as an optional kit. Other accessories include upgraded twin-tube dampers, 18-inch forged wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres sitting under the larger wheel arches.

The power source for the Volkswagen Amarok W580X is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 TDI diesel engine. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The engine is capable of churning out 255 hp of power and 580 Nm of torque.

While the pickup truck segment is mainly dominated by US auto major Ford with its Ranger based models, Volkswagen is expected to take the game up in the next generation Amarok to compete with those.