Volkswagen Taigun, India's safest SUV, gets big price cut for limited period

German auto giant Volkswagen has reduced the price of its flagship SUV Taigun in April. The carmaker has cut down the price of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival by more than ₹one lakh this month. Volkswagen said that the reduced price of the Taigun will remain implemented for a limited period of time. Volkswagen Taigun, the safest SUV in India , is available from a starting price of ₹11.70 lakh before the price cut. The price goes up to ₹20 lakh for the top-spec variant.

According to Volkswagen's official website, the carmaker is offering the Taigun SUV at a discount of ₹70,000 in the entry-level variants. The new starting price of the SUV is ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant, known as the Comfortline which comes equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, comes with a manual gearbox.

The mid-variants of the Taigun SUV, sold as the GT Line Chrome with a 1.5-litre engine equipped with DSG gearbox, has also seen a price drop. The variants were on offer at a price of between ₹19.44 lakh and ₹19.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen has reduced the price of this variant by up to ₹1.05 lakh and brought it down to ₹18.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-spec GT Plus Edge, which was earlier between ₹19.70 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) have been reduced to ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), a drop of nearly ₹1.10 lakh.

Volkswagen has not said how long the new price list of the Taigun SUV will remain applicable. It is expected that the offer will continue at least till the end of this month.

Volkswagen Taigun comes equipped with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a smaller 1.0-litre TSI engine. The bigger engine can churn out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre unit can generate 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by either a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed torque converter or a 7-speed DSG unit.

