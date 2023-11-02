Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition launched. Check price and features

Volkswagen has launched the Trail Edition of its flagship SUV Taigun on Thursday, November 2. The rugged version of one of India's safest SUVs, which promises capabilities to tackle challenging terrain, has been launched at a starting price of ₹16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant, based on the top-spec GT version of the SUV, now sits on top of the lineup. The new Taigun Trail Edition is part of the new GT Limited Collection comprising limited volumes of the Virtus and Taigun GT trims. Here is all that is new to the Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition SUV compared to its standard version.

The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition gets a chrome accent on the grille and a bold chrome accent on the lower grille. There's new ‘trail’ inspired graphics on the sides, functional roof rails, a roof foil, black-coloured door garnish and ORVMs with red accents. The ORVMs get puddle lamps as well. Exterior upgrades include black-painted 16-inch alloy wheels and a ‘Trail’ badge at the rear. The “infinity" taillights have been carried over.

The Taigun Trail Edition’s cabin gets cosmetic enhancements as well with 3D floor mats, leatherette seat covers with Trail badging and SS foot pedals. The remainder of the cabin stays the same. The Trail Edition is available on the Taigun 1.5 GT variant that packs a host of bells and whistles. This includes the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, reverse parking camera, ESC, TPMS and active cylinder management technology (ACT).

Under the hood, the Taigun Trail Edition will come powered with the same 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine which comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox options. The engine is capable of churning out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Expect Volkswagen to add multiple traction modes to make it more appealing to adventure-lovers.

