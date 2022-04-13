US-based EV maker Fisker to set up headquarters in Hyderabad

US-based electric vehicle manufacturing company Fisker has decided to set up a headquarter in India. The EV maker has announced that its India headquarter will be coming up in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, in near future. The company aims to use the India facility to work on the software and virtual vehicle development for its upcoming EVs. The decision to set up India headquarters came weeks after K T Ramarao, Telangana's Industries and IT Minister, led a delegation to the US to meet Fisker's top management and invited them to set up EV firm in the state.

Fisker, which has its headquarter in California, has already started to recruit local employees. The company expects to hire around 200 people for the headquarters in Hyderabad. Fisker will be known as Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd in India. The India headquarters will work alongside Fisker's engineering and product development wings based in California.

Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO of Fisker, said, "Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities. We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programmes within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India.

Fisker is all set to start the production of its flagship Ocean electric SUV from November this year. The Ocean, Fisker's first electric SUV, will be manufactured at its facility in Austria. It has already received more than 40,000 bookings around the world.

"In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage. I would also like to thank the state of Telangana for their support and enabling us to make a fast start as we set up our initial operations. We are excited to tap into the growing talent pool in India," Fisker said.

Fisker currently has an overall strength of more than 450 employees across the world. This could go up to more than 800 employees by the end of this year when hiring in India, along with US and Europe is completed.

First Published Date: