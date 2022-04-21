Toyota's upcoming new sedan in India will be hybrid, teased ahead of unveiling

Toyota is expected to drive in a new sedan, possibly updated Camry, with hybrid tech. It will offer self-charging hybrid technology. The sedan will take on Honda City Hybrid, which will be launched next month.

Toyota Motor has teased a new vehicle, most likely a sedan, for the Indian markets which will come with self-charging hybrid technology. Days after the carmaker announced its ‘Hum hai Hybrid’ campaign, the teaser video gives a clear hint at Toyota's shift in strategy as far as powertrains are concerned. Toyota already offers cars with petrol and diesel engines, besides CNG. The carmaker is also testing the waters with Mirai, its hydrogen fuel-cell based sedan in India.

Toyota Motor took to social media to share two videos of the upcoming self-charging hybrid sedan. It appears to be the facelift version of Camry. Though not much has been revealed through the teasers, it shows the digital instrument cluster which shows that the car has will have some sort of charging technology. As far as hybrid car is concerned, Toyota offers Camry and Vellfire in India with the technology.

Toyota released the teasers with a note that says, “Experience an Awesome technology inspired from your self-charging qualities and made for your exciting endeavours." The self-charging technology in a hybrid car works through regenerative braking, which sends back power to the batteries inside the car. This helps the car to self-charge its batteries without a worry to plug in like many others.

Toyota's new self-charging hybrid car is likely to take on Honda City Hybrid, which was unveiled for the Indian markets recently. The City e:HEV Hybrid model will be officially launched next month.

Honda Cars will be the first carmaker in India to launch a proper hybrid car with its flagship sedan City. The Honda City Hybrid is the first pure hybrid model in its segment. It claims a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl. The City Hybrid powered by two motors which are paired with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. The engine can generate maximum output of 117 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The sedan makes use of electrical energy generated through braking and self-charges the Lithium-ion battery pack without the need to manually charge the battery.

First Published Date: