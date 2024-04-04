Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences Explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences explained

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 09:28 AM
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Maruti Suzuki Fronx share the same platform and engines.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with few cosmetic changes when compared to the Fronx.

Toyota is working on expanding its lineup in the Indian market. recently launched its fourth rebadged vehicle from Maruti. Instead of developing new products from the ground-up, Toyota decided to enter into a partnership with Maruti Suzuki. Toyota recently launched its fourth rebadged Maruti Suzuki vehicle which is called Urban Cruiser Taisor and it is the most affordable SUV in the brand's portfolio. The Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. But Toyota has made few differences to differentiate between the two vehicles. 

1New front-end design

Toyota has redone the front-end of the Taisor which makes it easier to differentiate it from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. There is a Toyota logo instead of the Maruti Suzuki one. Then there is a new grille that looks in line with the grilles that we have seen on other Toyota cars such as Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross. 

2New lighting elements

Toyota has also updated the design of the LED Daytime Running Lamps. There is also a new set of rear LED tail lamps that still come with a light bar that connects both the tail lamps.

3New alloy wheels

Then there are the alloy wheels. Toyota is offering a new set of alloy wheels that are diamond-cut units and measure 16 inches in size. The lower variants will get a painted set of alloy wheels while the E and S variants will get steel wheels with wheel covers.

4New exclusive paint shade

Toyota has also launched the Taisor in a new colour scheme. It is called Lucent Orange and it will not be available on the Fronx. Apart from this, Toyota will sell the Taisor in Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver and Gaming Grey. There would also be three dual-tone options on offer.

5Pricing

Finally, there is the pricing. The Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between 7.74 lakh and  13.04 lakh. When compared, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at 7.51 lakh and goes up to 13.04 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

