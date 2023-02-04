Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices hiked by 50,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has silently hiked prices on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid variants by Rs. 50,000. The compact SUV was launched in September 2022 with introductory prices and it now seems the initial period is over. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid range is currently priced from ₹15.61 lakh, going up to ₹19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).

The Hyryder range was previously priced between ₹15.11 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The strong hybrid version of the compact SUV is offered in three variants - S, G and V. The Toyota UC Hyryder draws power from the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine. The petrol motor develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor contributes 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The combined output stands at 112 bhp on the compact SUV.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid variants are witnessing strong demand

The Hyryder strong-hybrid gets a 0.76 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which helps the SUV return a fuel efficiency figure of 29.97 kmpl (ARAI certified). In comparison, the mild-hybrid variants of the Hyryder claim a fuel efficiency figure between 20.58-21.12 kmpl. Apart from the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid versions, Toyota also introduced the CNG version of the Hyryder, which further brings higher fuel efficiency and lower running costs to the SUV. The Hyryder CNG returns 26.6 km/kg.

The Toyota Hyryder has turned out to be a successful seller for the company averaging well over 4,000 units every month. Moreover, the waiting period for select variants is said to be as high as 36 months, which goes on to show the strong demand for the offering.

On the feature front, the SUV comes with LED headlamps, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags and more.

