Toyota launches hybrid version of 7-seater Highlander SUV in Europe
- Based on the TNGA-K platform, the hybrid engine of the new Highlander SUV allows it to offer 248 hp.
Toyota Motor has launched a hybrid version of its popular Highlander SUV, its biggest SUV among all models. The new Highlander adds to Toyota's comprehensive range of European SUVs besides the RAV4, C-HR and the next Yaris Cross.
Based on Toyota's TNGA-K platform, the 7-seater Highlander Hybrid combines generous roominess and reduced emissions. The all-wheel-drive hybrid engine of the new Highlander SUV allows it to offer 248 hp. The auto-rechargeable hybrid system in the Highlander Hybrid SUV allows an electric cruising speed of up to 125 kmph.
The hybrid powertrain offers an efficient average consumption from 7.0 l / 100 km (WLTP combined cycle) and CO 2 emissions ranging from 158 to 160 g / km, very low for the category. The New Highlander Hybrid has the best power / CO 2 ratio in the segment for a non-PHEV model.
The Highlander benefits from all of Toyota's expertise in hybrid powertrains. Unique know-how based on 23 years of experience in this technology, more than 16 million hybrids sold worldwide, 9 hybrid models in the range and 4th generation self-charging hybrid powertrains offering up to 80% emission-free driving time.
Toyota's leadership in hybridisation is particularly clear in the SUV market: in Western Europe, 91% of RAV4s sold are hybrids, as are 98% of Toyota C-HRs, 95% of the next Yaris Crosses according to forecasts. and 100% of the New Highlanders, the latter only available as a hybrid engine.
Until now, the electrification of E-segment SUVs has tended to focus on Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) technology. However, customers in this segment often travel long distances, with a high percentage of motorway mileage, and may therefore lack electric autonomy with a PHEV engine.