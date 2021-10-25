Toyota Kirloskar Motor achieves 100% carbon neutrality in its Bidadi plant

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday has announced that it has achieved 100 per cent carbon neutrality by using renewable energy at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. The automaker claimed that it has been using 100 per cent renewable energy at its Bidadi facility and has been able to offset 16,635.54 tons of carbon between April-September this year.

TKM claimed to have installed roof-top solar power plants and ground mount facilities at its Bidadi premises with a combined capacity of 8.2 MW and installation of 18 MW capacity of a dedicated solar park outside the company.

The TKM manufacturing plant and eight on-site supplier companies are using this renewable energy. The move comes as part of Toyota Environment Challenge 2050 announced in 2015, claimed the automaker in an official statement.

The Japanese automaker is aiming to achieve net-zero emission from products, across life cycle and manufacturing.

Talking about this achievement, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Manufacturing, TKM said that the company aims to further strengthen its eco-friendly efforts through various other initiatives.

"We at TKM have always given utmost importance to environment protection by incorporating the values of sustainable practices in our business and all our initiatives are designed towards lowering our environmental impact and achieving the goal of ‘Living in Harmony with Nature’. Going forward, in our pursuit to achieve a holistic vision of net zero carbon emissions, we will continue to further strengthen our eco efforts," he said.

Globally, the car manufacturer has revised its target timeline of achieving Challenge 3 - Plant Zero CO2 to 2035 from 2050. Under this strategy, all its manufacturing facilities are supposed to become carbon neutral by 2035.