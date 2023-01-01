Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Innova Crysta: Variant Wise Prices Compared

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta: Variant-wise prices compared

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally announced the pricing of its latest model in India, the Innova Hycross MPV, after unveiling it earlier in November this year. The Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and stylish iteration of the Innova, which has been the Japanese car brand's bestselling model in India for a long time. Also, the Toyota Innova Hycross is being sold in the country alongside the Toyota Innova Crysta.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jan 2023, 17:33 PM
Toyota Innova Hycross will be sold in India alongside the Innova Crysta.

Available in both seven and eight-seater options, the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV comes offering two different powertrain choices. While there is a petrol-only model, a petrol-hybrid powertrain is also available with this car. Priced between 18.30 lakh and 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV's petrol-hybrid model is sold in three trims - ZX(O), ZX and VX, while the petrol-only model is available in G and GX trims.

The MPV gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 169 bhp of peak power in the petrol-only model. The hybrid variant generates 181 bhp of peak power. Speaking about its sibling, available in both seven and eight-seater options, the Toyota Innova Crysta comes priced between 18.09 lakh and 23.83 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Innova Hycross is available with only automatic transmission, the Innova Crysta comes with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The MPV is available with a petrol engine only, as the automaker has discontinued the diesel variants.

Here is a variant-price comparison between the non-hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Variants and pricing

TrimPrice (ex-showroom)
G 7S 18.30 lakh
G 8S 18.35 lakh
GX 7S 19.15 lakh
GX 8S 19.20 lakh

The petrol-only version of the Toyota Innova Hycross comes available in two trim options. These are G and GX. Both these trims come in seven-seater and eight-seater options. The G 7S and G 8S come priced at 18.30 lakh and 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GX 7S and GX 8S have been priced at 19.15 lakh and 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Crysta: Variants and pricing

TrimsPrice (ex-showroom)
GX 7S 2.7L MT 18.09 lakh
GX 8S 2.7L MT 18.14 lakh
VX 7S 2.7L MT 20.95 lakh
GX 7S 2.7L AT 19.02 lakh
GX 8S 2.7L AT 19.07 lakh
ZX 7S 2.7L AT 23.83 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta is available as a petrol-only model, as the diesel version of the MPV has been discontinued in India. The MPV is available in a total of six trim options. These trims are GX 7S 2.7L ( 18.09 lakh), GX 8S 2.7L ( 18.14), VX 7S 2.7L ( 20.95), GX 7S 2.7L AT ( 19.02 lakh), GX 8S 2.7L AT ( 19.07 lakh), and ZX 7S 2.7L AT ( 23.83 lakh).

First Published Date: 01 Jan 2023, 17:33 PM IST
