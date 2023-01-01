Toyota Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta: Variant-wise prices compared

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally announced the pricing of its latest model in India, the Innova Hycross MPV, after unveiling it earlier in November this year. The Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and stylish iteration of the Innova, which has been the Japanese car brand's bestselling model in India for a long time. Also, the Toyota Innova Hycross is being sold in the country alongside the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Available in both seven and eight-seater options, the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV comes offering two different powertrain choices. While there is a petrol-only model, a petrol-hybrid powertrain is also available with this car. Priced between ₹18.30 lakh and ₹28.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV's petrol-hybrid model is sold in three trims - ZX(O), ZX and VX, while the petrol-only model is available in G and GX trims.

Also Read : Toyota Innova HyCross MPV launched. How much for strong hybrid variant?

The MPV gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 169 bhp of peak power in the petrol-only model. The hybrid variant generates 181 bhp of peak power. Speaking about its sibling, available in both seven and eight-seater options, the Toyota Innova Crysta comes priced between ₹18.09 lakh and ₹23.83 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Innova Hycross is available with only automatic transmission, the Innova Crysta comes with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The MPV is available with a petrol engine only, as the automaker has discontinued the diesel variants.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review: Innova Crysta on hybrid steroids

Here is a variant-price comparison between the non-hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Variants and pricing

Trim Price (ex-showroom) G 7S ₹ 18.30 lakh G 8S ₹ 18.35 lakh GX 7S ₹ 19.15 lakh GX 8S ₹ 19.20 lakh

The petrol-only version of the Toyota Innova Hycross comes available in two trim options. These are G and GX. Both these trims come in seven-seater and eight-seater options. The G 7S and G 8S come priced at ₹18.30 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GX 7S and GX 8S have been priced at ₹19.15 lakh and ₹19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Crysta: Variants and pricing

Trims Price (ex-showroom) GX 7S 2.7L MT ₹ 18.09 lakh GX 8S 2.7L MT ₹ 18.14 lakh VX 7S 2.7L MT ₹ 20.95 lakh GX 7S 2.7L AT ₹ 19.02 lakh GX 8S 2.7L AT ₹ 19.07 lakh ZX 7S 2.7L AT ₹ 23.83 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta is available as a petrol-only model, as the diesel version of the MPV has been discontinued in India. The MPV is available in a total of six trim options. These trims are GX 7S 2.7L ( ₹18.09 lakh), GX 8S 2.7L ( ₹18.14), VX 7S 2.7L ( ₹20.95), GX 7S 2.7L AT ( ₹19.02 lakh), GX 8S 2.7L AT ( ₹19.07 lakh), and ZX 7S 2.7L AT ( ₹23.83 lakh).

First Published Date: