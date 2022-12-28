HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Mpv Launched. How Much For Strong Hybrid Variant?

Toyota Innova HyCross MPV launched. How much for strong hybrid variant?

After unveiling the Innova HyCross in November, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally announced the prices of the new vehicle. Toyota Innova HyCross will start at 18.30 lakh and will go up to 28.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The self-charging hybrid version will be available in three variants, ZX(O), ZX and VX. The VX variant will be sold in 7-seater and 8-seater configurations. The gasoline version will be available in two trims, G and GX with both versions being available in 7-seater and 8-seater.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 12:40 PM
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
The Innova HyCross is based on Toyota New Global Architecture or TNGA platform. The Innova Crysta was based on a ladder-frame chassis which is shared with the Fortuner SUV and the Hilux pick-up truck. The TNGA platform is a monocoque chassis which has improved the driving dynamics and the ride quality of Innova HyCross.

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

In terms of powertrain options, there are two. The self-charging hybrid powertrain is mated to a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 181 bhp and the best in segment fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl. The lower variants come without the hybrid powertrain. The engine produces 169 bhp and has a claimed fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl. Toyota is no longer offering a diesel engine with the Innova HyCross. The hybrid engine is mated to an e-CVT transmission whereas the gasoline engine gets a CVT transmission. As of now, there is no manual gearbox on offer.

A look at the rear profile of Toyota Innova Hycross.
Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review: Innova Crysta on hybrid steroids

The new Innova HyCross is available in several colour options. There is Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and a Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. The interiors are finished in two colour schemes, Chestnut and Black and Dark Chestnut.

Toyota is offering a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance and 8 years/160,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Innova Hycross MPV
