Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner prices in India hiked. Check new price list

Toyota's flagship models Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV have become costlier by up to 1.20 lakh depending on model and variants.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 06 Apr 2022, 01:33 PM
Toyota Innova Crysta (left) and Fortuner SUV (right) prices in India have been hiked.

Toyota Motor has hiked prices of its flagship models Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV across variants. The price has been increased between 36,00 and 1.20 lakh depending on specific models and their variants. This is one of the steepest hikes in price of Toyota cars due to rising input costs and other factors.

According to the latest price list, Toyota Innova Crysta will cost up to 56,000 more. The base model of the MPV, which used start at 16.89 lakh, will now cost 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more than a three percent hike than the previous price.

The Innova Crysta variants which have become more expensive are the GX manual seven and eight seaters, the VX manual seven seater, the GX automatic seven and eight seaters as well as the ZX automatic seven seater models. The manual variants have seen the maximum hike in price. The top-spec ZX AT seven seater will now cost 23,83 lakh (ex-showroom), up by 36,000.

Toyota price hikeOld starting price (In ex-showroom)New starting price (In ex-showroom)
Innova Crysta MPV16.89 lakh17.45  lakh
Fortuner SUV31.39 lakh31.79 lakh

The bigger price hike has impacted Toyota’s flagship SUV Fortuner. It has seen an increase of up to 1.20 lakh on select variants. According to the latest price list, the Toyota Fortuner SUV will come at a starting price of 31.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.7-litre manual 4X2 variant. It is an increase of around 40,000. Similar hikes have taken place for variants such as the 2.7-litre 4X2 automatic and the 2.8-litre manual and automatic variants with 4X4 capability. The higher spec versions of the 2.8-litre models, in both manual and automatic, will now cost 75,000 more. However, the steepest hike has been for the top-spec Legender models. Both its 4X2 and 4X4 variants with the 2.8-litre engine will now cost 1.20 lakh more. The price of the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 SUV will come at a price of 44.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

In March, Toyota had issued a statement announcing price hike of its cars from April. The Japanese carmaker had said that the current price hike was necessitated due to rising input costs, including raw materials.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 01:33 PM IST
