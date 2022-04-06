Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner prices in India hiked. Check new price list

Toyota Motor has hiked prices of its flagship models Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV across variants. The price has been increased between ₹36,00 and ₹1.20 lakh depending on specific models and their variants. This is one of the steepest hikes in price of Toyota cars due to rising input costs and other factors.

According to the latest price list, Toyota Innova Crysta will cost up to ₹56,000 more. The base model of the MPV, which used start at ₹16.89 lakh, will now cost ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more than a three percent hike than the previous price.

The Innova Crysta variants which have become more expensive are the GX manual seven and eight seaters, the VX manual seven seater, the GX automatic seven and eight seaters as well as the ZX automatic seven seater models. The manual variants have seen the maximum hike in price. The top-spec ZX AT seven seater will now cost ₹23,83 lakh (ex-showroom), up by ₹36,000.

Toyota price hike Old starting price (In ₹ ex-showroom) New starting price (In ₹ ex-showroom) Innova Crysta MPV 16.89 lakh 17.45 lakh Fortuner SUV 31.39 lakh 31.79 lakh

The bigger price hike has impacted Toyota’s flagship SUV Fortuner. It has seen an increase of up to ₹1.20 lakh on select variants. According to the latest price list, the Toyota Fortuner SUV will come at a starting price of ₹31.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.7-litre manual 4X2 variant. It is an increase of around ₹40,000. Similar hikes have taken place for variants such as the 2.7-litre 4X2 automatic and the 2.8-litre manual and automatic variants with 4X4 capability. The higher spec versions of the 2.8-litre models, in both manual and automatic, will now cost ₹75,000 more. However, the steepest hike has been for the top-spec Legender models. Both its 4X2 and 4X4 variants with the 2.8-litre engine will now cost ₹1.20 lakh more. The price of the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 SUV will come at a price of ₹44.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

In March, Toyota had issued a statement announcing price hike of its cars from April. The Japanese carmaker had said that the current price hike was necessitated due to rising input costs, including raw materials.

