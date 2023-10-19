Toyota Hilux GR Sport unveiled as hard-core version of pick-up truck

Pick-up trucks are slowly getting popular in the Indian market. One of the most popular pick-up trucks in India is the Toyota Hilux. Now, Toyota has unveiled a new GR Sport version of the Hilux in Europe. The new special version of the pick-up truck receives mechanical as well as cosmetic changes. As of now, Toyota has not announced whether the Hilux GR Sport will be making its way to the Indian market or not.

The exterior now gets a new grille that is more aggressive than the standard model. The bumper is also redesigned with new fog lamp housing. Apart from this, the skid plate has also been redesigned. On the sides, there are new 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black. There is also a GR badge on the front grille and the tailgate.

The interior has an all-black theme with sporty red accents. The seatbelts are also now finished in red. There are paddle shifters and aluminium pedals on offer. Toyota has also added GR Sport badging on the door trim, dashboard, instrument cluster and multi-information display. There is a new touchscreen infotainment system on offer that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Then there are the mechanical changes. The approach angle has been increased from 29 degrees to 30 degrees. The ground clearance has been increased by 20 mm with a tread increase of 140 mm at the front and 155 mm at the rear. The suspension setup has been revised for a better damping performance. The brake sizes have been increased from 16 inches to 17 inches and at the rear, the drum brakes are replaced by 15-inch disc units.

There are no changes to the engine. It is still a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201 bhp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission only.

