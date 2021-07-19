Toyota drives in fuel-efficient Aqua hybrid with better acceleration.

Toyota has launched its new hybrid compact Aqua with enhanced acceleration performance and about a 20 percent improved fuel efficiency in the first full-model change in 10 years.

Toyota had launched the first Aqua hybrid in the aftermath of the major earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan in March 2011. The Aqua, which was first introduced as a HEV-only model and became a best-selling car due to its fuel efficiency and usability, has sold more than 1.87 million units since its launch.

Aqua hybrid is equipped with a nickel hydrogen battery system that has twice as much power output as the previous model, enabling longer travel on electricity without the use of conventional fuel.

Toyota has reduced the number of parts used for the nickel hydrogen battery to increase its capacity. The latest model claims to return a mileage of nearly 36 kmpl when driven on petrol.

The new Aqua stands at 4,050 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width, 1,485 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Compared to the previous Aqua, the overall length and width remain same, but the overall height has gone up by 30 mm while the wheelbase has also been extended by 50 mm. The extension of this wheelbase means more space for luggage and passengers at the rear seats.

One of the major features of the new Aqua is the parking assist system that only requires the driver to press a button to park, the first time it has been installed in a non-luxury Toyota car.

The new Aqua sits on the TNGA's GA-B platform, and is powered by an in-line 3-cylinder DOHC 1.5-litre M15A-FXE dynamic force engine. It is capable of generating maximum output of 91PS and a peak torque of 120 Nm. This engine is combined with a THS II hybrid system with a reduction mechanism.