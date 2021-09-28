Toyota cars in India to be pricier from October 1: Know why

Toyota cars in India to be pricier from October 1: Know why1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 11:05 AM IST
Toyota previously announced a price hike in August this year.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday has announced that its cars will be pricier from October 1, 2021. The latest price hike decision comes after the automaker announced a price hike from August this year. The Japanese car brand claims that the latest price hike is necessitated to offset the increasing input costs.