These Toyota cars come with a waiting period of more than 12 months

Published Nov 07, 2023

Some variants of certain models have the longest waiting period among all Toyota cars

#1 Toyota Rumion CNG: Its waiting period could go up to 18 months

Due to high demand, Toyota had to temporarily halt its bookings in September

#2 Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder CNG: It has a waiting period of up to 16 months

The CNG variant claims to offer 26.6 km/kg fuel efficiency

#3 Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid: Its waiting period stretches up to 15 months

Toyota had launched the Innova HyCross in India in December last year

#4 Toyota Vellfire: One may have to wait for around 15 months to get this delivered

It is the most expensive model from the Japanese auto giant in India
