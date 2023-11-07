These Toyota cars come with a waiting period of more than 12 months

Some variants of certain models have the longest waiting period among all Toyota cars
#1 Toyota Rumion CNG: Its waiting period could go up to 18 months
Due to high demand, Toyota had to temporarily halt its bookings in September
#2 Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder CNG: It has a waiting period of up to 16 months
The CNG variant claims to offer 26.6 km/kg fuel efficiency
#3 Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid: Its waiting period stretches up to 15 months
Toyota had launched the Innova HyCross in India in December last year
#4 Toyota Vellfire: One may have to wait for around 15 months to get this delivered
It is the most expensive model from the Japanese auto giant in India