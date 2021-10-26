Top car features that buyers want most

Top car features that buyers want most2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2021, 04:01 PM IST
AWD, LED lights, ABS with EBD are some of the key features that are high in demand nowadays.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Modern cars come packed with a host of features. In an attempt to make their cars appealing to the buyers, auto manufacturers have been increasingly offering new and innovative features and technologies in their products. These modern and innovative features serve different purposes such as safety, convenience and performance.
(Also Read: MG Astor bookings begin for 2022: Know all the details)
The auto industry has evolved so much keeping pace with the consumer demands that even the new entry-level cars come with some features that were once available only in luxury models.
Here are some of the modern car features that are most in-demand by car buyers.
All-wheel-drive system
All-wheel-drive or AWD is high in demand for car buyers. However, AWDs are majorly available in SUVs in India. The mid-level or high-end trims of the SUVs come equipped with an AWD system. This technology ensures that power is sent to all four wheels. The AWD ensures that even if one or two of the four wheels are not touching the ground, the car can power it to get out of that condition. This technology is specially meant for running on rough, uneven roads
Front and rear parking sensors
Parking in a tight spot is an issue almost every urban car owner face at some point. In such situations, front and rear parking sensors and cameras make things easier for the driver. While parking cameras are available in high-end cars, parking sensors are available in a majority of vehicles nowadays. This is one feature that is high in demand due to its practicality and convenience.
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are connectivity features that allow the driver to connect his or her smartphone with the car’s infotainment system. From there, he or she can make and receive phone calls, check messages, browse and play music, use navigation features etc. With the increasing use of connectivity features in cars, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are gaining popularity.
LED lights
LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights are some of the features that are high in demand. LED projector lamps are something that is available in upmarket cars, but LED daytime running lights are increasingly becoming available even in the entry-level model as well. Even if the OEMs are not offering LED lights in some of their models, consumers tend to get LED lights from the aftermarket. LED lights not only make the car look more stylish, these lights ensure much better illumination in dark than the conventional lamps. Also, the LED lights ensure lesser power consumption.
Airbags and ABS
Among all the safety features airbags and ABS with EBD are in most demand. Even the consumers of entry-level cars too seek these features for their products. While the driver and front passenger airbags are becoming a standard safety feature for all the cars thanks to the government mandate, ABS and EBD are something the carmakers treat as a premium feature and hence they don’t offer these safety systems in their entry-level models. Airbags and ABS with EBD can save lives in case of mishaps.