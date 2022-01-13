This hacker has a global fleet of 25 remote controlled Tesla EVs

In a shocking revelation, a hacker from Germany has claimed that he has full remote control of 25 Tesla electric cars across 13 countries. That's like a global fleet of Tesla electric cars that can be operated from the computer of the hacker. Does it sound like Die Hard 4? Well, yes and no.

The hacker might have control over the 25 Tesla cars but he claims to have just pointed the security breach in the Tesla software. The 19-year-old IT security specialist and ethical hacker David Colombo from Germany said on Twitter that a software vulnerability gave him full control over the Tesla cars.

The hacker claims that he used API keys and third-party software to gain access to the Tesla cars. He also said that the vulnerability is not sourced to Tesla, but the owners are to blame for this.

So, what the hacker can do with the hacked Tesla cars? He claims to have control over the Sentry mode, door and window opening system and Keyless Driving. he claims that with the access he has to these Tesla cars, he can disable Sentry mode, open the doors and windows, start Keyless Driving. He can also check the exact location of the vehicle, see if a driver is present in the vehicle or not among other things. He can even take control of the infotainment system of the affected cars.

However, the hacker says that he doesn't have any control over the steering or acceleration of the Tesla cars. No wonder, despite that whatever he has access too indicates that it could be a potentially dangerous situation for the affected owners.

The hacker has also said that Tesla has contacted him and the electric car manufacturer's security team is investigating the issue. He also claimed that he had no foul intentions.