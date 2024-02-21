Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Cars under 15 lakh in India with 360-degree camera

The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid transformation in terms of advanced technology-aided features. The 360-degree camera is one of them that

Modern cars are increasingly becoming feature-packed as the consumer preference for more feature-loaded cars is increasing fast. The influx of advanced technology-aided safety and convenience features has increased significantly in the last few years. This has opened the floodgate of new features in modern cars. One such feature is the 360-degree camera, offering the driver a complete surround view of the vehicle, significantly enhancing driving safety, especially in congested and tricky areas.

Earlier, the 360-degree camera used to be available in premium high-end cars. However, with the increasing penetration of modern hi-tech features in mass-market cars, driven by consumer demands, many mass-market passenger vehicles under the ₹15 lakh pricing slab come equipped with this feature.

Here are five affordable, popular and value-for-money cars under ₹15 lakh equipped with 360-degree cameras.