Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon To Kia Sonet: Cars Under 15 Lakh In India With 360 Degree Camera

Tata Nexon to Kia Sonet: Cars under 15 lakh in India with 360-degree camera

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM
Follow us on:
The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid transformation in terms of advanced technology-aided features. The 360-degree camera is one of them that
...
The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid transformation in terms of advanced technology-aided features. The 360-degree camera is one of them that is increasingly becoming a common feature in many contemporary cars in the mass segment.

Modern cars are increasingly becoming feature-packed as the consumer preference for more feature-loaded cars is increasing fast. The influx of advanced technology-aided safety and convenience features has increased significantly in the last few years. This has opened the floodgate of new features in modern cars. One such feature is the 360-degree camera, offering the driver a complete surround view of the vehicle, significantly enhancing driving safety, especially in congested and tricky areas.

Earlier, the 360-degree camera used to be available in premium high-end cars. However, with the increasing penetration of modern hi-tech features in mass-market cars, driven by consumer demands, many mass-market passenger vehicles under the 15 lakh pricing slab come equipped with this feature.

Here are five affordable, popular and value-for-money cars under 15 lakh equipped with 360-degree cameras.

 

1Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the bestsellers from the automaker. This upmarket hatchback is sold through the car manufacturer's Nexa premium retail network and competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 etc. Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback's top-end Alpha trim comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, available at a starting price of 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

2Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon compact SUV is one of the best-selling models in Indian passenger vehicles. It is positioned in a segment that has been witnessing intense competition and ever-rising demand over the last few years thanks to the SUV mania that has taken over the world. The updated iteration of the Tata Nexon that was launched in India in 2023 comes with a wide range of safety features, which helped this compact SUV score a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The SUV now comes with a 360-degree camera, which is available from its Creative+ trims, available at a starting price of 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

3Kia Sonet

One of the most feature-packed SUVs in its segment, the Kia Sonet sits in the compact SUV segment and competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue etc. One of the interesting and hi-tech features of the Kia Sonet compact SUV is the 360-degree camera, which enhances its safety by offering the driver a complete surround view of the vehicle. The 360-degree camera is available from the GTX+ trims of the SUV, available at a starting price of 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

4Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx came to India in 2023 after being showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 as a crossover of Baleno premium hatchback. Sold alongside its hatchback sibling through the Nexa retail network, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a host of features and one of them is the 360-degree camera. This key safety and convenience feature is available in the top-end Alpha trim of the upmarket crossover, which is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and available at a starting price of 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia Sonet
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is also positioned in the same segment as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. This compact SUV has been instrumental for Maruti Suzuki to ramp up its market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This no-nonsense SUV comes with a 360-degree camera for better convenience for the driver. The feature is available in the top-end trim ZXI+, which comes priced at 12.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS