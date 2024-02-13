Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Nexon EV & Tiago EV get a price cut. Check out new prices

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 13 Feb 2024, 11:48 AM
The price of the Medium Range and Long Range version of Nexon EV has dropped.

Tata Motors has announced a price cut on Nexon EV and Tiago EV. The price of the Tiago EV has been dropped by 70,000 and now it starts at 7.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Nexon EV gets a price reduction of up to 1.2 lakh. So, now the electric sub-compact SUV starts at 14.49 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Long Range version starts at 16.99 lakh ex-showroom.

One of the biggest cost factors in electric vehicles is the battery pack. Recently, the prices of battery cells have slightly reduced, and because of this, we see a drop in the prices of electric vehicles.

In fact, this is the very same reason why the Punch EV has not received any price cut. According to Tata Motors, the inaugural prices of the recently launched Punch.ev are unchanged as they already factor in a reduction in battery price in the foreseeable future. reduction in battery price in the foreseeable future. Speaking about this price reduction, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, TPEM, said, “Battery costs constitute a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers. While EVs have grown rapidly over the last few years, our mission is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of EVs by making them more accessible nationwide. Our portfolio already offers a wide choice of body styles, range and price points for our smart, feature-rich EVs. We believe that at these accessible prices, the best-selling Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev become an even more compelling proposition to attract a larger pool of customers."

Because of the price cut, the Tiago EV's base variant now costs 1 lakh more than the MG Comet EV's base variant which also got a price cut recently. Tata Tiago EV is currently being sold in four variants - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. There are two versions on offer - Medium Range and Long Range. The claimed driving range is between 250 km and 315 km.

Also Read : MG Comet EV just got cheaper after a chunky price cut. Here's how much it costs

On the other hand, the Nexon EV is offered in three variants - Creative, Fearless, and Empowered. There is a Medium Range version with a claimed range of 325 km and a Long Range version with a claimed range of 465 km.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2024, 11:17 AM IST
