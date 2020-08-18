Tata Motors rolls out 1000th Nexon EV in sign of charged-up times

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune. First launched six months ago, the Nexon EV appears to have found a degree of success courtesy its comparatively affordable buying cost and practical advantages.

Tata Nexon EV.

Nexon EV promised to put Tata Motors in the fast lane of the push towards electric mobility and while there were offerings from the company in the fleet segment courtesy Tigor EV, it fast emerged as a strong player in the nascent personal EV segment due to its claimed range of 312 kilometres per single full charge. Further bolstering its case has been an EV subscription model launched by Tata Motors with a focus on customers wanting 'usership' rather than ownership.

The Nexon with combustible engine options has become a common sight on Indian roads but the EV version also had very subtle design cues to distinguish it. It is available in three colour options and also offers a 60-minute fast charge option. There is an eight years/1.6 lakh kilometre warranty on offer on the battery and motor.

Starting at ₹13.99 lakh (ex showroom), Nexon EV has managed to find takers and promises to hasten the EV adoption dream in the country.