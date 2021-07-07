Tata Motors launches Dark Range Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV. Full price list here

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Dark Range of its Altroz, Nexon and Nexon EV and informed that bookings for these models are now open and that these are available at dealerships across the country. Following on the footsteps of Harrier Dark which was launched in August of 2019 - and which has now also been updated, and because of the positive response it received, Tata Motors says it has decided to extend the premium quotient in some of its other offerings like Altroz and Nexon.

While Altroz Dark starts at ₹8.71 lakh, the Nexon Dark starts at ₹10.40 lakh. The Nexon EV Dark has been priced at ₹15.99 lakh while the Harrier Dark continues to have a price sticker of ₹18.04 (all prices are ex showroom, Delhi).

Altroz Dark highlights:

A look at the cabin of Altroz Dark from Tata Motors.

Tata Motors offers Altroz Dark in a new Cosmo Black exterior body colour with dark tint finish on R16 alloy wheels. The hood gets a dark chrome addition. On the inside, the theme is highlighted by granite black colour tone with metallic gloass black mid pad and leatherette upholstery with deep Blue Tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching. There is also a 'Dark' mascot on the exterior and the 'Dark' embroidery on the front headrest.

Engine Type 1.2 L Revotron 1.2 L i-Turbo Fuel Petrol Petrol P Engine capacity 1199 1199 Max Power (PS@rpm) 86 @ 6000 110 @ 5500 Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 113@ 3300 140@ 1500-5500

Altroz Dark sits as the new top of the line variant.

Nexon Dark highlights:

A look at the outside style elements on Tata Nexon Dark.

Nexon Dark from Tata Motors also gets charcoal black R16 alloys, sonic silver highlights with granite black cladding on the exterior body and a'Dark' mascot.

On the inside, Nexon Dark too makes use of a dark interior pack and has premium leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim. The 'Dark' embroidery finds its way on the headrests here as well.

Engine Type 1.2 L Revotron 1.5 L Revotorq Fuel Petrol Diesel Engine Capacity (cc) 1199 cc 1498 cc Max Power (PS@rpm) 120 @ 5500 110 @ 4000 Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 170@ 1750- 4000 260 @ 1500 – 2750

The new Nexon Dark will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol & diesel fuel options.

Nexon EV Dark highlights:

A look at Nexon EV Dark edition from the outside.

Nexon EV Dark from Tata Motors has been made available in XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variants. The company says that these variants will get a 'a premium Midnight Black exterior colour with Satin Black humanity line and beltline.' Charcoal grey alloy wheels and 'Dark' mascot are the other highlights here.

Battery and Motor : 30.2 kWh Li-ion battery and Permanent magnet synchronous motor Variants XZ+ XZ+ LUX EV Architecture Ziptron Max Power (PS) 129 PS Max Torque (Nm) 245 Nm

Step in and the Nexon EV Dark will offer glossy piano Black mid-pad with premium dark themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trims, highlighted by EV Blue stitches on the seats and a leatherette wrapped steering wheel. It will also, additionally, get iTPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system).

Tata Harrier Dark highlights:

Harrier Dark Performance: Architecture Omegarc derived from Land Rovers D8 Platform Engine Type Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Fuel Diesel Engine Capacity (cc) 1956 Max Power (PS@rpm) 125Kw (170Ps) @3750 Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 350Nm@1750-2500rpm

Harrier Dark comes in a new Oberon black colour with a tinge of deep blue shade. Standing on R18 Blackstone Alloys, the Harrier Dark now looks more stylish than before.

A look at the highlights of Harrier Dark from Tata Motors.

Inside, it gets dark upper environment, Benecke Kaliko Leatherette upholstery with Tri-Arrow perforations and with deep blue undertone, and the 'Dark' embroidery on the front seat headrests.

Harrier Dark is made available in three trims - XT+, XZ+ & XZA+.