Tata Nexon EV facelift launched in sportier avatar; gets more range

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 14, 2023

It has been priced from 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

It gets a sportier avatar thanks to new LED headlight, DRL units and a bolder front bumper

 At the rear, signature LED taillights are connected along with redesigned bumpers

Nexon EV family will get new names for its trims -  Long Range and Mid Range

 Check product page

There is a new 1-.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system on the inside

 A new 360-degree camera will act as the monitor for blind-spot detection

New Nexon EV also has the ability to power other electric cars or devices

The facelift EV will offer 325 kms of range in mild trim and up to 465 kms in long range

It will be powered by a new Gen2 electric motor which is more powerful than the previous one
For detailed report...
Click Here