Tata Nexon EV facelift launched in sportier avatar; gets more range

It has been priced from ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
It gets a sportier avatar thanks to new LED headlight, DRL units and a bolder front bumper
At the rear, signature LED taillights are connected along with redesigned bumpers
Nexon EV family will get new names for its trims - Long Range and Mid Range
There is a new 1-.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system on the inside
A new 360-degree camera will act as the monitor for blind-spot detection
New Nexon EV also has the ability to power other electric cars or devices
The facelift EV will offer 325 kms of range in mild trim and up to 465 kms in long range
It will be powered by a new Gen2 electric motor which is more powerful than the previous one