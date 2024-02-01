Tata Motors clocks 12% passenger vehicle sales growth in January at 54,033 units

Tata Motors on Thursday announced in a regulatory filing that it registered a 12 per cent year-on-year sales growth in January 2024. The homegrown auto major claims to have sold 54,033 units of passenger vehicles including the electric and internal combustion engine vehicles. The automaker sold 48,289 units of passenger vehicles in the corresponding month of 2023.

Tata Motors in its regulatory filing claimed that it sold 53,633 units of passenger vehicles in the Indian domestic market last month, including electric and internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. This marked a 12 per cent year-on-year growth for the automaker as it recorded 47,987 units in the domestic market in the same month a year ago.

Tata Motors' export numbers for the passenger vehicles too increased significantly last month compared to the same month last year. The automaker shipped 400 units of passenger vehicles to other international markets, up by 32 per cent from 302 units shipped in January 2023.

The automaker has launched a host of updated models in the recent past, including the facelifted iterations of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The rising demand for SUVs and new model launches helped the brand to post such a positive sales performance in January this year.

While SUVs like Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Punch have helped the automaker to post such impressive growth, in the electric vehicle segment too, Tata Motors posted a whopping 69 per cent year-on-year growth in January this year. The automaker claims to have sold 6,979 units of electric cars in January 2024, up from 4,133 units recorded in the same month a year ago. Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon EV alongside the internal combustion engine-powered model of the compact SUV. Also, the automaker introduced the Punch EV just a few days ago, which helped the brand to rake in more numbers in the Indian electric car segment, where Tata Motors currently holds nearly 85 per cent market share with its four offerings, namely - Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV being the other three.

