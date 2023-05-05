Tata Altroz iCNG: 10 big highlights

Tata Motors will officially launch its third CNG vehicle later this month. The Altroz iCNG premium hatchback will join the likes of Tigor and Tiago iCNG models as the carmaker is aiming to strengthen its CNG portfolio. The Altroz iCNG model was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Greater Noida earlier this year along with the CNG version of Punch SUV. The Altroz iCNG will introduce Tata's twin CNG cylinder technology for the first time in India.

Here are 10 big highlights from what we know about Tata Altroz iCNG:

Tata Altroz iCNG launch:

Tata Motors is expected to officially launch the Altroz iCNG hatchback later this month. Though the carmaker has not announced the specific date, expect the prices to be officially announced in the third week of May.

Tata Altroz iCNG bookings and delivery:

Tata Motors had initiated the booking process for the Altroz iCNG from April 22. One needs to pay a token amount of ₹21,000 to book the unit. Tata Motors has said that the deliveries of the Altroz iCNG will start from the end of this month.

Tata Altroz iCNG variants:

The Altroz iCNG will be offered in six variants. The variants will start from the base XE, include mid-range variants like XM+ and XM+S as well as top-end variants like XZ, XZ+S and XZ+S (O).

Tata Altroz iCNG twin cylinder technology:

The key difference between the other Tata CNG cars with Altroz's CNG avatar is in the new twin cylinder technology being introduced by the carmaker. Instead of one big CNG cylinder that usually takes up all the boot space, Tata Motors has developed this technology which includes two 30 litres cylinders and are placed below the luggage area in a neat compartment.

Tata Altroz iCNG boot space:

The new twin cylinder technology promises to open up enough space to keep luggage at the back of the car. According to reports, the boot space of the Altroz iCNG will be in excess of 200 litres, about the average space any hatchback in India offers.

Tata Altroz iCNG engine:

Altroz iCNG will come powered with the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that powers the standard version of the hatchback. While the petrol-only mode can generate 84 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque, the CNG mode will produce 75.94 bhp and 97 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Altroz iCNG transmission:

Tata Motors will not offer the Altroz iCNG with any automatic transmission options. The transmission job will be carried out by the five-speed manual gearbox in all the variants.

Tata Altroz iCNG mileage:

Tata Motors is yet to officially reveal the fuel efficiency of the Altroz iCNG in the CNG mode. However, expect the premium hatchback to offer a mileage of around 27 km/kg when switched to the cleaner mode.

Tata Altroz iCNG features:

Altroz will become the first CNG hatchback in India to be offered with sunroof. At least three variants of the Altroz iCNG will come with this feature. Besides that, Altroz iCNG will also offer a single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling. Among other features, The hatchback will offer leatherette seats, iRA-connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps and more.

Tata Altroz iCNG colour options:

Tata Motors will offer the CNG version of the hatchback in four colour options. These will include Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.

