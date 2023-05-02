Suzuki Jimny with a fun twist? Check out this modified version of the SUV

If you are an off-roading enthusiast with a taste for after-market upgrades and modifications, there is a good news. Yorkshire-based Twisted Automotive has undertaken a modification project based on the Suzuki Jimny. The tuner company, which is known for modifying Land Rover Defenders, will endow the off-roader with a series of visual, interior, and mechanical upgrades, and will build limited numbers of these.

The company has released two teasers of the preview of their Jimny modification builds, and nicknamed them as ‘Little Twisted’. Both the builds ride on aftermarket alloy wheels shod in off-road tyres and appear to have a lifted suspension. One of the models is painted in vivid yellow livery with black stripes on the side while the other is silver painted with gray stickers but also features a body-colored grille, gray-painted fenders, and a roof rack by off-road specialist Front Runner, to carry accessories.

The modifications will be based on the two-seater LCV with the naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter engine.

While the specific details of these models will be announced by the company later, the tuner firm's CEO told CarScoops that the modified Jimny will offer “a more engaging handling and power delivery, utilizing ‘Twisted’ wheel and tyre package along with honed progressive suspension".

These models will benefit from extensive soundproofing, upgraded media interface, audio system and custom interior. All these modifications – including chassis and performance tweaks - aligns with the company's full conversion moniker. It claims to improve on the “weak spots" of the Jimny.

However, additional variants could be worked on in the future.

Twisted has already opened bookings for the “limited number of build slots" with an indicative pricing right below the £50,000 ($62,000) mark before taxes.

