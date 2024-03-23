Suzuki Jimny recalled in Queensland, Australia over faulty fuel pump

Suzuki Queensland has announced a recall involving 286 units of the Jimny 3-door off-roader in the land down under. The recall notice states that 286 examples of the Suzuki Jimny in Queensland have been affected, which were manufactured between 2018 and 2019. The company stated that a potential fault with the fuel pump on the SUV was likely.

The recall notice filed with the Department of Infrastructure in Queensland stated that the fuel pump impeller may swell and cause the fuel pump to stop working, due to a manufacturing defect. This could result in a loss of power on the off-roader.

The Suzuki Jimny 3-door is made in India and exported to a number of markets overseas

It needs to be noted that Suzuki Queensland is separate from Suzuki Australia, and is responsible for Suzuki cars imported and sold in the state. This does mean that Suzuki Australia could issue a separate recall for the Jimny 3-door for the same issue. Suzuki Queensland further said that it will be contacting customers of the affected vehicles and will schedule a service appointment to have the fuel pump replaced free of charge.

More recently, Maruti Suzuki also issued a recall in India for the Baleno and WagonR for a faulty fuel pump issue. Over 16,000 units were affected by either model and were manufactured in 2019 as well. The Suzuki Jimny for Australia is exported from India including the three-door version. The Jimny 5-door should not be affected by the recall, given a much later production timeline.

