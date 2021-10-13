Skoda to launch Kodiaq facelift SUV in India in January next year

After Kushaq's success, Skoda will pin hope on the facelift version of Kodiaq SUV to strengthen its position in the sports utility vehicle segments. Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India, confirmed that the Czech car brand will drive in the new Kodiaq SUV to India in January next year.

The new Kodiaq SUV, which has already been introduced in global markets, gets improved aerodynamics, upgraded design and a powerful TSI petrol engine for the top-spec Kodiaq RS SUV. The new Kodiaq is available in Active, Ambition and Style trim levels, as well as in L&K, Sportline and RS. However, Skoda has not confirmed yet whether it will bring in the RS version of the SUV to India as well.

Skoda Kodiaq is currently offered in India in three trims - Style, Scout and L&K. It comes with a starting price of ₹33 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Kodiaq SUV gets features such as the newly designed, more vertical Skoda grille, Matrix LED headlights, aluminium-effect trims on the front and rear apron among others. Visually, the facelift model now looks more robust in its appearance with improved aerodynamics. Also expect the SUV to be offered with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin of the Kodiaq facelift SUV also gets changes. In addition to the new trim slats, additional contrast stitching is now included on the dashboard and door panels of the Kodiaq, which can accommodate up to seven people with an optional third-row folding seat.

The new Kodiaq also gets ventilated seats, including a massage function as option for the driver and front passenger and is a first for the model range. The LED ambient lighting also has more features. The Skoda SUV now comes equipped with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and a 9.2-inch infotainment system.

Two diesel and three gasoline engines provide outputs of between 150 hp and 245 hp. The 2.0 TSI petrol engine fitted in the RS variants makes its debut in the Kodiaq. The entry-level 1.5-litre TSI is the only variant available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. All other variants are fitted with a 7-speed DSG transmission as standard; all-wheel drive also comes standard with the new Kodiaq that deliver 190 hp or more.