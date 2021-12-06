Santro to Aura: Hyundai offers benefit of up to 50,000 on new cars this month

Hyundai Motor India has announced discounts on some of its models for the end of the year sale. The Korean carmaker is offering up to ₹50,000 benefit on select models for the month of December.

Hyundai has extended the benefits on cars which include the likes of hatchbacks i10 Nios, Santro and i20, and the Aura sub-compact sedan.

Here is a look how much one can save when buying these new Hyundai cars this month.

Hyundai Aura

There is a benefit of up to ₹50000 on the petrol and diesel variants of Hyundai Aura. The compact sedan is available in two petrol engine and one diesel engine option. The petrol model is available with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine options, while the diesel variant gets a 1.2-litre CRDi engine. Apart from this, Hyundai Aura is also available with CNG option.

Grand i10 Nios

benefits of up to ₹50000 on the petrol and diesel variants of Grand i10 Nios. The Grand i10 Nios also comes with 2 petrol engine options like the Aura with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre Turbo GDi and a 1.2-litre CRDi engine in the diesel version. This hatchback also comes with a CNG model.

Hyundai Santro

Santro is Hyundai's entry-level model, on which you can get benefits of up to ₹40000 from the company in December. The Hyundai Santro comes with a 1.1-litre Epsilon MPI petrol engine in both a five-speed manual and AMT options. Apart from this, it is also available with CNG option.

Hyundai i20

The i20 is a premium hatchback from Hyundai. It is getting benefits of up to ₹40000 on both its petrol and diesel variants. Petrol engine options include 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo, while the diesel model comes with a 1.5-litre engine. Depending on the variant and variant option, the i20 can be had in manual, IVT and 7DCT options.

