HSRP-maker Rosmerta to launch 10 vehicle scrappage centres in next three years

Rosmerta Technologies, the agency which makes High Security Registration Plates for vehicles in India, is planning to launch at least 10 vehicle scrapping centres soon. The agency has announced that it plans to invest around ₹200 crore to set up these vehicle scappage centres in the next three years. The move comes amid rise of vehicle scrappage centres to discard old vehicles and allow market for new cars. In August 2021, the Centre had introduced a comprehensive Vehicle Scrappage Policy which aims to remove polluting vehicles.

Rosmerta Technologies currently has only one operating vehicle scrappage centre in India. Located in Manesar, Haryana, the sole scrappage facility has a capacity of processing around 30,000 vehicles in a year. With the 10 new facilities coming up, Rosmerta expects the capacity to increase to almost three lakh vehicles every year.

Kartick Nagpal, President of Rosmerta Technologies, said that the new facilities will contribute in reducing the number of polluting vehicles off the road. "With this regard, we plan on investing ₹200 crore across India to leverage this situation and contribute to the circular economy," Nagpal said in an interaction with news agency PTI.

The Vehicle Scrappage Policy, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to remvove old polluting vehicles off the road. It says petrol cars more than 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old need to be scrapped, unless the owners obtain fitness certificates to keep them on the road. The policy not only aims to discard old polluting vehicles, but also save more than 30 per cent cost on raw materials used to manufacture vehicles in the country. It will also reduce dependency on imports of materials such as aluminium, copper and rubber. India currently imports metals worth $34.7 billion each year.

India still has more than 50 lakh old vehicles plying on the roads which need to scrapped. To promote scrapping of old vehicles, the Centre's scrappage policy also offers incentives for owners.

Rosmerta is one of the private agencies who operate vehicle scrappage centres. Besides the agency, carmakers like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki also have their own facilities to scrap old vehicles.

