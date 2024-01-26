Republic Day 2024: These five iconic mass-market cars served in the Indian Army

Like any other armed force around the world, the Indian Army primarily relies on special military vehicles that come with a certain set of customisations. However, there are some iconic mass-market cars that have made their way into the diverse fleet of the Indian Army.

From Hindustan Ambassador to Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the Indian Army has used some of the most iconic cars that made their way into the Indian market.

The Indian Army has been known for using iconic cars like the Hindustan Ambassador, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, Tata Sumo 4X4 etc. Many of these mass-market cars were customised as per the preference and requirement of the Indian Army and served the nation.

Here is a quick look at the mass-market cars that served the Indian Army's mobility needs.

Hindustan Ambassador

The Hindustan Ambassador has been known as one of the most iconic cars in India. The car has ruled the Indian roads for many decades both as private cars as well as in the form of taxis. Not a typical off-roader, but the Hindustan Ambassador has been known and appreciated for its sturdy build qualities and riding comforts. While some of these timeless cars still serve the higher echelons of the Indian Army, production of the Hindustan Ambassador ended in 2014.

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

Inducted into the Indian Army's fleet in 1991, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy became synonymous with the armed force. The lightweight and compact SUV with its prowess in navigating through rough terrains without any hassle served the nation. The agile handling, excellent manoeuvrability, and easier availability of parts have made Maruti Suzuki Gypsy popular among not only adventure lovers but the Indian Army as well.

Tata Sumo 4X4

Tata Motors has had a long association with the Indian Army. The Tata Sumo 4X4 is one rugged and rare military vehicles the homegrown automaker made for the army. It was built in limited numbers and used in various capacities including ambulances. High ground clearance and an all-wheel drive system make the SUV a tough off-roader, while the spacious cabin made it useful as an ambulance for the Indian Army Medical Corps.

Tata Safari Strome

Tata Safari Strome is one of the most powerful cars the Indian Army has been using. The Safari Storme was basically inducted into the fleet of the Indian Army as the replacement of the ageing Gypsy. Painted in a special shade of Green colour, the Indian Army-spec Tata Safari Storme GS800 fleet has been delivered to the armed forces with a heavily modified engine. The Indian Army-spec Tata Safari Storme churns out more power than the civilian version.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is another mass-market car that serves the Indian Army's mobility needs. The Scorpio Classic comes as the updated iteration of the iconic Scorpio SUV. It is sold alongside the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The rugged build quality, tough off-roading capability thanks to a 4X4 drivetrain, and high ground clearance make this SUV a capable vehicle for the Indian Army.

