Renault-Nissan India achieves milestone of completing 15 years

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) has completed 15 years since its foundation stone was laid in the then developing automotive cluster of Oragadam on the outskirts of Chennai. Fast forward to 15 years, the Chennai-based factory has crossed various milestones including manufacturing of more than 2.5 million vehicles for both Renault and Nissan, for both domestic and export markets. Going forward, the plant is also set to roll out six new models, including two EVs.

While the foundation stone for RNAIPL was laid in 2008, the first car from the plant was rolled out in May of 2010, and it was a Nissan Micra. The first one lakh vehicles were manufactured within a year of starting of operations at the plant. By September 2013, half a million vehicles had been manufactured while the one-million mark was reached by January 2016.

The company claims that, on an average, it has built one car every three minutes since start of production. So far, the plant has manufactured 20 models of both Nissan and Renault together. By July 2023, the 2.5-million mark was reached. Out of these, over 1.15 million cars have been exported to over 108 countries.

RNAIPL was the also the first auto manufacturer to use Kamarajar Port, previously known as Ennore Port, to export cars. Going forward, the company plans to make its plant carbon neutral by 2045. Currently, the plant sources 60% of its energy requirements from renewable sources. It meets 85% of its water needs from harvested rainwater and is working to becoming water-positive by 2030.

Renault Nissan Alliance is investing $600 million in India, and will be manufacturing six new models of cars, including two EVs. “We remain committed to bringing the best of Nissan and Renault’s products to customers in India and abroad while at the same time reducing the impact of our operations on the environment and supporting the sustainable development of our local communities," said Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL.

