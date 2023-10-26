Renault plans big EV and hybrid offensive, to launch three new models in India

Renault is planning to launch the new Kardian SUV in India among three new models for its customers here in the next four years. The French auto giant has announced big investments in its plan to relaunch itself across global markets with increased focus on electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. The carmaker has earmarked a budget of 3 billion euros (roughly converted to ₹2.65 lakh crore) until 2027 to launch as many as eight new models, three of them planned for India.

The first of the new models from Renault will be based on a new modular platform which will be used to manufacture vehicles meant for countries like India, Turkey and nations in Latin America and North Africa. The French carmaker also plans a Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform which will be developed jointly with Renault's Chinese partner Geely.

At the ongoing Japan Auto Show, Renault unveiled one of the first models called Kardian SUV. This model will be launched for Morocco and Latin American nations first before it hits the Indian roads later. Renault Kardian, which looks inspired from Kiger SUV available in India and other overseas markets, uses a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that Renault plans to introduce in other models. The engine is capable of churning out 123 bhp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. For Kardian, the engine is mated to a 6-speed DCT transmission unit. When launched, Kardian SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Besides the three new models planned for India, Renault said the five other new vehicles will be either compact in size or larger to position the brand in the most value-creating segments. Renault's new modular platform will also form the base of its upcoming hybrid 4X4 pickup truck. The carmaker had recently showcased a concept version of the pickup, called the Niagara, in Brazil. According to the carmaker, EVs and hybrids should make up a third of Renault's sales outside Europe by 2027.

