Renault Rafale SUV revealed, wants to be the fighter jet among cars

Renault Rafale SUV has been finally unveiled as a completely new product from the French manufacturer and one that draws inspiration from the fighter jets by the same name. The Rafale fighter jets are known as much for speed as for fighting power and the Renault Rafale SUV is looking at both of these aspects to impress potential buyers of the vehicle.

Renault Rafale was officially unveiled at the Paris Air Show on Sunday and will now be the company's range-topping model in France. Based on the CMF-C/D platform which underpins models like Austral SUV and the seven-seat Espace SUV, the Renault Rafale claims to have a lot of cabin space for a vehicle in this segment while also offering comfort.

Expected to hit markets in the first quarter of 2024, the Rafale SUV is carrying the weight of a lot of expectations for Renault. And as far as flagship models go, the Rafale is quite well kitted to bring out the best that the French manufacturer has on offer. “The All-new Renault Rafale is central in the Renaulution, symbolises our move upmarket and shows that we belong in every customer segment," said Fabrice Cambolive, CEO, Renault brand. "With its captivating coupe-SUV design crafted for intense experiences, it provides unprecedented driving pleasure with its hybrid powertrains and a standard-setting chassis brimming with passion and know-how from Renault engineers.

Renault Rafale: Dimensions

Renault Rafale SUV measures 4710 mm in length, is 1,860 mm wide and stands 1,610 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. For purely comparitive terms, the Hyundai Tucson SUV in India measures 4,630 mm in length, is 1,865 mm wide and stands 1,665 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm.

Renault Rafale: Key specifications

Renault Rafale SUV gets the company's E-Tech hybrid system and the front-wheel drive variant gets a 1.2 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a combined output of 130 hp. There are two electric motors that are attached to the clutchless gearbox.

But there is also an all-wheel drive variant with a combined output of an impressive 300 hp. This is a plug-in hybrid model and gets a motor on the rear axle as well.

Both of the above models, however, will come with Renault’s 4Control four-wheel steering system. This allows for the rear wheels to move in the same direction as the front wheels at low speeds in order to provide enhanced manoeuvrability. Both set of wheels move in opposite directions at higher speeds in order to improve vehicle stability.

Renault Rafale: Feature highlights

The Rafale SUV gets a panoramic glass roof which has been darkened to provide protection from sun's rays. The level of darkening can be customised and controlled via Google voice assistance. The front seats are of materials that are 61 percent recycled Alcantara and there are pulsating lights on the headrests here which match the colour scheme on the ambient lighting all around the cabin.

There is a vertically-oriented main infotainment screen which, Renault says, makes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The safety features are primarily highlighted by ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance system

First Published Date: