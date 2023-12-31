Japanese custom builder transforms Suzuki Jimny into iconic Renault & Lancia models. Check it out

Published Dec 31, 2023

DAMD, a custom builder from Japan is popularly known for transforming the Suzuki Jimny 3-door into iconic cars 

The custom shop has now unveiled two new special Jimnys inspired by the yesteryear icons - Lancia Delta Integrale and Renault 5 Turbo 

DAMD commissioned the builds under the “European Masterpiece” theme, paying homage to the hot hatches of the ‘80s

The Lancia-themed Jimny gets the quad-round headlamps, chrome grille and a custom bumper with a boxy body kit with wide fender extensions

The rear sports Delta’s signature wing for extra downforce, fender-mounted vents and a body-coloured bumper

The Renault 5 Turbo-inspired Jimny gets headlamps and a grille inspired by the original; black bumpers, faux side intakes and a roof spoiler 

Both custom builds get new alloy wheels developed in collaboration with OZ Racing

There are no mechanical changes and the Jimny continues to be a no-frills 4x4 off-roader

DAMD has also built the G-Class and Defender-inspired Suzuki Jimnys 
