DAMD, a custom builder from Japan is popularly known for transforming the Suzuki Jimny 3-door into iconic cars
The custom shop has now unveiled two new special Jimnys inspired by the yesteryear icons - Lancia Delta Integrale and Renault 5 Turbo
DAMD commissioned the builds under the “European Masterpiece” theme, paying homage to the hot hatches of the ‘80s
The Lancia-themed Jimny gets the quad-round headlamps, chrome grille and a custom bumper with a boxy body kit with wide fender extensions
The rear sports Delta’s signature wing for extra downforce, fender-mounted vents and a body-coloured bumper
The Renault 5 Turbo-inspired Jimny gets headlamps and a grille inspired by the original; black bumpers, faux side intakes and a roof spoiler
Both custom builds get new alloy wheels developed in collaboration with OZ Racing
There are no mechanical changes and the Jimny continues to be a no-frills 4x4 off-roader
DAMD has also built the G-Class and Defender-inspired Suzuki Jimnys