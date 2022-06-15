Porsche 911 Sport Classic limited edition becomes the brand's most expensive car

Porsche has released pricing information for its 2023 911 Sport Classic, which is a heritage-themed limited edition model. Priced at $273,750 the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic limited edition is the most expensive car from the German luxury high-performance automaker's stable. The car was unveiled earlier in 2022 and it comes with several distinctive styling elements that make it stand apart from the standard 911.

Interestingly, in terms of pricing as well, the new model is highly exclusive compared to the standard 911, which is available at a starting price of $107,550 and tops out at $231,350. Porsche 911 Sport Classic's production number is limited to only 1,250 units globally, as the automaker has already revealed.

In terms of design, the Sport Classic features a specific design characterized by a ducktail rear spoiler inspired by the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Additionally, it gets power-folding door mirrors, power steering plus, a surround-view camera and night vision.

Colour options for the car are Black, Sport Gray Metallic, Agate Gray Metallic, and Gentian Blue Metallic. The customers can also request a paint-to-sample colour. Inside the cabin, colour choices are only two - Black and Cognac.

Standard features of this sportscar include the Sport Chrono package, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear centre-locking wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, leather upholstery with Pepita houndstooth inserts, power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound system.

The power source for the Sport Classic is a detuned version of the Turbo's 3.7-litre, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that churns out 543 hp of power and 600 Nm of massive torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels. Interestingly, the turbo variant of the standard 911 is more powerful, but it comes with an automatic transmission, dismaying many purists.

