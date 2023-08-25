Porsche 911 S/T launched at 4.26 Crore. Brand's most expensive car on sale

Porsche has launched the 911 S/T priced at ₹4.26 crore (ex-showroom), which makes it the most expensive Porsche on sale in India. The new Porsche 911 S/T is a limited edition model and was conceived to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 911. The German automaker will produce only 1,963 units worldwide, which makes the S/T rather special.

The new Porsche 911 S/T draws inspiration from Porsche Motorsport’s GT lineup with the model incorporating features from the GT3 RS and GT3 Touring models. The special Heritage package pays homage to the race-spec 911 S from the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Porsche has removed the massive swan-neck rear wing from the GT3 RS and the S/T gets an extended spoiler with a gurney flap. It also gets larger air intakes in the front along with lightweight glass magnesium wheels. The rear sports Porsche logos finished in gold.

The upgrades have been made in a bid to reduce weight on the Porsche 911 S/T. This is the lightest of all the 992-generation 911s and weighs just 1,380 kg. The car also uses carbon fibre extensively in its body panels, doors, roof and even the rear anti-roll bar. The cabin also gets reduced insulation, lightweight glass and a full carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roll cage.

The model further gets the retro treatment with leather-cloth seat upholstery and a perforated microfibre headliner. It gets a special Heritage Design Package bringing the special blue metallic paint livery inspired by the 1960s 911 S racer.

Power comes from the 4.0-litre flat six-cylinder petrol engine borrowed as the GT3 RS. The motor churns out 518 bhp and 465 Nm of torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, unlike the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the GT3 RS. The 911 S/T can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and gets a top speed of 300 kmph.

This is unarguably the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 with a manual gearbox. The 911 S/T has been design for on-road usability instead of track-specific performance. Porsche has not clarified how many units of the 911 S/T have been allocated for India.

